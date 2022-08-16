





Science and technology are achieving results to extend people’s lives for more years. However, there are, along the way, other achievements to be made. Among them, the resolution of diseases, such as cancer, or disabilities that affect the human being. In this regard, a team of scientists developed a collagen protein implant from pigskin and the results were astounding. The 20 people subjected to this experiment regained their sight.

A scientific team has developed a pigskin collagen protein implant that resembles the human cornea, and in a pilot study, the technique was able to restore vision to 20 people with diseased corneas, most of whom were blind before receiving the implant.

The work, carried out jointly by researchers at Linköping University (LiU) and LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, both in Sweden, was published in Nature Biotechnology. According to the authors, these are “promising results that bring hope to those suffering from corneal blindness and reduced vision.”

The aim, they say, is to provide a bioengineered implant as an alternative to transplanting donated human corneas, which are in short supply in countries where they are most needed.

“The results demonstrate that it is possible to develop a biomaterial that meets all the criteria for use as a human implant, which can be mass produced and stored for up to two years and thus reach more people with visual impairments”, explained, succinctly, Neil Lagali , a LiU scientist in a statement.

An estimated 12.7 million people worldwide are blind because their corneas, the clear outer layer of the eye, are damaged or diseased, so their only way to regain sight is to receive a corneal transplant. from a human donor.

However, the numbers reveal the difficulties. Only one in 70 patients receives this transplant. In addition, most people in need live in low- and middle-income countries, where access to treatment is very limited.

“We have made significant efforts to ensure that our invention is widely available and accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy,” said Mehrdad Rafat, a professor at LiU, founder and CEO of the company that makes the bioengineered corneas used in the study.

What does this “miraculous” cornea contain?

The cornea is primarily made up of protein collagen. To create an alternative to the human cornea, the researchers used collagen molecules derived from pig skin, highly purified and produced under stringent conditions for use in humans. The pig skin used is a by-product of the food industry, making it easily available and economically advantageous, according to the scientists.

In the process of building the implant, the team stabilized the loose collagen molecules into a robust, transparent material that could withstand manipulation and implantation in the eye. While donated corneas must be used within two weeks, bioengineered corneas can be stored for up to two years prior to use.

The researchers also developed a new minimally invasive surgical method, in which a small incision is made through which the implant is inserted into the cornea and no stitches are needed.

The surgical method and implants have been used by surgeons in Iran and India, where many people suffer from corneal blindness and reduced vision, but where there is a significant lack of donated corneas and treatment options.

Twenty people blind or about to lose their sight due to advanced keratoconus – a condition in which the cornea becomes so thin that it can lead to blindness – participated in the pilot clinical study and received the biomaterial implant.

The operations were simple, the tissue healed quickly, and an eight-week course of immunosuppressive eye drops was enough to prevent rejection.

Before the implant can be used in the healthcare context, a larger clinical study is required, followed by approval by regulatory authorities.

Patients were followed for two years and no complications were observed during this period.







