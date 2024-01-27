Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 16:49

Actress and presenter Regina Casé, 69, revealed that she suffered a chemical injury to her cornea at the end of last year, caused by false eyelash glue. Through a publication on Friday, the 26th, she said that she was unable to see for two days.

The interpreter of Zoé de Todas as Flores says that, when putting on makeup for an event, she spent hours with eyelash glue. This caused part of the ocular glands to become obstructed, causing damage to the cornea due to the lack of ocular lubrication.

“I had a really nasty thing on my eye. An eyelash glue was applied. My eye stopped lubricating and a piece of glue was stuck to my eye. I had a chemical injury to the cornea. It felt like I had a stye. But back in New York it got worse”, said the actress who, after the event in Brazil, flew to the United States and noticed her eye getting worse due to the plane's air conditioning and the city's cold, dry climate.

When he went to the ophthalmologist, he said his eyes looked like “craters on the moon.” The actress says she had to go to the doctor five times. After recovering, she went to the Nossa Senhora do Pilar e Santa Luzia Church, in Salvador, Bahia, to thank the patron saint of eyes.

What are the risks of a chemical injury to the cornea caused by false eyelash glue?

“This is a condition that we have seen very frequently in ophthalmological emergency care. The risk is due to possible chemical burns. But, sometimes, the glue may not fall immediately into the eye, but instead form a spike, which is a tiny dot, which may begin to touch the ocular surface, both the cornea and the conjunctiva, which is a membrane that covers the eye”, warns Leonardo Marculino, ophthalmologist at Cema Hospital, head of Emergency Care and specialist in external eye and cornea diseases.

According to him, the cornea is like the glass of a watch, functioning as a lens that guarantees visibility. “Any injury to the cornea can lead to low vision, which can be transient or even permanent, which occurs when there is an infection or burn that is very intense to the point of damaging the stem cells of the eye, which are the cells that regenerate the surface of the eye. . The cornea can lose its transparency or some structure can stick to another, due to the scarring caused by the burn, which can be really serious,” said Marculino.

In some cases, false eyelashes pierce the surface of the conjunctiva. “We have already had cases of false eyelashes inside the conjunctiva, forming an inflammatory reaction.”

Accidents with the glue used in false eyelashes can cause eye damage ranging from inflammation (keratitis) to more serious problems, such as a corneal ulcer. “Extreme cases can lead to loss of the cornea with impaired vision. The ideal is an urgent evaluation by an ophthalmologist to manage the case”, says Rita de Cassia Lima Obeid, an ophthalmologist at Cema who specializes in ocular plastic surgery and lacrimal ducts and endonasal lacrimal duct.

What is the function of the cornea in our eyes and its fragility?

The cornea has the function of protecting the front part of the eye and capturing and refracting light, a fundamental mechanism for vision. “If the cornea loses its transparency, the person automatically begins to see poorly. She is very fragile. It has a surface that is very easily damaged. The cornea is the most innervated organ in the body, after the brain. So, there are a lot of nerves per square millimeter. Any speck that falls into the eye, coming into contact with the cornea, causes a blinking reflex,” says Marculino.

The cornea is part of the eye's optical system. “One of its main functions is to allow light to pass internally”, adds Omar Assae, ophthalmologist at Hospital Cema.

What symptoms can a person have at the time or after applying false eyelashes?

If the glue falls off immediately when applied, the person will experience irritation, tearing, reduced vision, redness, among others.

Later, after putting on the false eyelashes: spikes may form that go into the eye, pieces of glue and pieces of the eyelashes may fall out.

See below what symptoms may appear:

– Intense burning;

– 'Sensation of sand' in the eyes;

– Redness;

– Sensitivity to light;

– Intense tearing.

According to Marculino, a person will only have vision loss if they injure their cornea. “But the eyelashes will not always hurt the cornea, they can hurt the conjunctiva, inflame the eyelid margin, a series of situations that can happen”, adds Marculino.

“The loss of vision resulting from this type of injury tends to be temporary and should return to normal if treated properly from the beginning”, adds Assae.

According to Nubia Vanessa, ophthalmologist at CBV-Hospital de Olhos, after the procedure, in addition to burning and redness, the person may have a burning sensation and tearing.

“The pain, depending on the extent of the injury, can be very severe. The patient will have difficulty even opening their eyes. In this case, it is important that he seeks professional help as soon as possible. Treatment will depend on the type of injury, its extent, as well as the symptoms presented by the patient.”

What is the treatment for corneal injury?

If the person has any symptoms immediately after application, they should wash the eye thoroughly with running water to remove the substance from the surface of the eye. Then see an ophthalmologist. In case of subsequent symptoms, it is also recommended that a specialist be sought as soon as possible.

“The doctor usually recommends the use of medications, eye drops, ointments, but, depending on the severity of the patient's condition, some cases are only treated through surgical procedures”, says ophthalmologist Nubia.