Hello how are you! I eat with anger and joining. After a great start to the year, as I told you last week, I stumbled upon the nonsense of closure of corn exports for 60 days. I already said it: the government opened a Pandora’s Box of unpredictable consequences, both in terms of future production and the image of Argentina as a reliable supplier of basic food supplies.

The response of the producers’ entities was the launch of a commercial strike, which began yesterday. And with the measure of force already launched, the authorities committed a new absurdity: they modified the resolution that imposed the stocks, “selling” that they reopened the export registry establishing a quota of 30 thousand tons per day.

The producers immediately made the calculation: in the 50 days left until March 1, the total would be 1.5 million tons. Current stocks amount to more than 10 million tonsSo the new resolution only added fuel to the fire. There was no shortage of those who proposed to extend the strike until the full opening of the registry returns.

At the production level, the damage done is irreparable. Now everyone knows that this government does not even know how to back down from error, so that all planting decisions are left in the open with lack of skill. From the crop mix, fundamental for rotations, to the technological level. Many of those who were enthusiastic about adding extra nitrogen to corn have to endure the ridicule of the more conservative. There is no lack of suspicion who thinks that the ultimate goal of the government is to provoke a lower sowing of cereals and more soya, which has withholdings of 33%. Cereals (wheat and corn) pay “only” 12%.

Suddenly, the dire shadow of export restrictions it stretches out on the Argentine pampas, imitating the times of Guillermo Moreno. We were already there and we know where it ends. In mid-2015, when the CFK government was languishing for lack of dollars, wheat had to be imported. Corn production, which already had the technology to produce 50 million tons, had dropped to 15. At the beginning of the Macri government, with Alfonso Prat Gay lifting the stocks and Ricardo Buryaile pushing the elimination of withholdings from Agriculture, the corn began a spectacular recovery. In three years we were at 50 million tons.

But not all were pink. With these production volumes, more markets had to be sought. The most plausible was the People’s Republic of China, but there were sanitary restrictions that the previous Administration of Agriculture failed to remove. A shame, because last year China imported more than 30 million tons of corn, becoming the main market in the world. He paid more than $ 6 billion for them. It is worth remembering that Argentina fights with Brazil for second place among exporting countries. Focused on the meat boom, they put this opportunity aside.

Over rained, wet. The new government of Alberto Fernández also failed to remove Chinese obstacles. And now it appears with this message that we are not interested in becoming a reliable supplier. Gentlemen, in commerce the basic guideline is security of supply. We already suffered it with Brazil in the case of wheat. There is a tariff advantage for Argentine wheat, negotiated in Mercosur, that the Brazilians want to remove because they know that at any moment there is one stooping here. What’s more, there are already rumors that Brazilian mills are raising this issue of corn in Argentina to ask their government to eliminate import duties for wheat extra zone… Chain of success: we have more than ten million tons of stock and the best customer with a knife between his teeth.

We need genuine foreign exchange. And the currencies come from the clients. We know how to produce them, we have what with what, from technology to will. But in the face of a government that does not know how to capitalize on bad experiences, everything is undermining. From the production sector, they look with suspicion at their own customers in the chain, nucleated in the Argentine Agroindustrial Council, believing that alone they are going to twist the arm of the government. Some even handle the hypothesis of a Machiavellian agreement between the CAA and the government. The government itself encourages this game. They glimpse the risk of a true union of the whole chain, producers, processors, exporters. The polleros, in the center of the board, have already said that they are not behind the closure of corn exports, that it only affects 20% of your costs.

This strike is a good catharsis, but it won’t do much more. There are conditions for something else. The whole of the economic intelligentsia, including some from the government, understand the role of agribusiness and want to operate accordingly. Radical economist Pablo Gerchunof, who always defended withholdings, is saying that the young outcast of Moreno or Almirante Brown is more concerned about the 30% of the cost of a cell phone, than the 10% reduction in the price of wheat, which also It would only affect 1% of the price of bread (and it would not reach you). We are realizing.

The main problem of the Argentine economy is the dollar. The countryside and agribusiness are on the good side. It is here, it is now. On one front.