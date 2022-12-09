CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. corn supplies will be higher than previously thought as a record crop from Brazil increases competition in the export market, the U.S. government said on Friday.

US domestic corn inventories will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in its monthly estimates of world agricultural supply and demand.

Analysts had expected the report to show corn ending stocks at 1.237 billion bushels, according to the average of estimates from a Reuters poll. In November, the USDA had forecast ending stocks of the cereal at 1.182 billion bushels.

The USDA still maintained the projection for the corn crop in Brazil in 2022/23 at 126 million tons, while the projection for soybeans remained at 152 million.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)