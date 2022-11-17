By Julie Ingwersen

(Reuters) – Chicago Board of Trade corn futures closed slightly higher on Thursday, as support from strong U.S. exports offset early pressure from a deal to extend a corridor for grain exports from crisis-ravaged Ukraine. war.

Soybeans and wheat retreated.

December corn closed up 2.25 cents at $6.6750 a bushel, rebounding after hitting a low of $6.5475.

The US Department of Agriculture reported that corn exports for the week ended Nov. 10 were 1,169,700 tonnes swt, toward the upper bound of trade expectations of 700,000 to 1,500,000 tonnes swt.

Soybean futures closed lower on demand concerns as China, the top global buyer, grapples with Covid-19 lockdowns, traders said.

The January soybean contract fell 12.25 cents to $14.17 a bushel after falling to $14.0675, the lowest contract value since Oct. 31.

Wheat contracts fell to a two-and-a-half-month low after the United Nations announced a deal to extend a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine.

December mild red winter wheat fell 10.75 cents to $8.0675 a bushel after falling to $7.9375, the lowest contract value since Sept. 1.

The Black Sea deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine’s agricultural exports from its southern ports has been extended by 120 days, although Moscow has said its own demands have yet to be fully met.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)