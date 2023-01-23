Mexico City (Nallely Hernandez). – The imposition of tariffs on white corn exports and the pending discussion about what will happen with imports, remained as “bargaining currency” for trade negotiations between Mexico and the United Statesthey considered specialists.

Alejandro Luna, a specialist partner in international trade at Santa Marina+Steta, estimated that as long as the pending on the transgenic corn importsas well as the discussions for the electric sectorcorn will continue to be subject to new trade regulations.

“We can expect that governments are negotiating behind the scenes, even with exchange currencies regarding other issues such as energy, automotive rules of origin,” explained Luna.

However, he pointed out that there will be hardly any official positions against the tariffs imposed by Mexicosince the restrictions on imports of yellow grain are the main concern.

Corn is a “bargaining currency” in negotiations between Mexico and the United States. / Photo: Reform

“It is not so easy to allege a violation, neither to the WTO (World Trade Organization), nor to the TMEC, versus what is happening with yellow corn, where the importation of corn without scientific support is prohibited,” he explained.

in the past North American Leaders Summit It was expected that the issue would be raised but it did not enter the agenda.

“Some think that corn can be the bargaining chip to ensure that the United States does not put us on a panel because of the importance for producers,” said Juan Carlos Anaya, general director of Grupo Consultor de Mercados Agrícolas (GCMA).

He considered that since Mexico is the seventh main exporter, especially to the United States in the case of fresh products, It is necessary for the authorities to define with the national producers the potential effects by the series of commercial decisions that are being taken on import restrictions and new tariffs on foreign sales.

“The only thing these types of measures are doing is adding uncertainty and that is the worst thing you can do to the market, because you cannot plan long and medium-term investments,” said the head of the GCMA.