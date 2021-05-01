The virus Bad River Fourth (MRCV) causes significant yield losses in the corn crop depending on the environmental conditions of each campaign. The disease, endemic to the Cordovan department of the same name, is the most damaging to this grass, therefore, making the best driving decisions on time is decisive to achieve a lower incidence of virosis and better results at harvest time.

Ing. Agr. Julián García, a reference in the matter, provided agronomic recommendations to face the MRCV in a virtual field trip organized in Río Cuarto by the seed company KWS. Precisely there, the company developed an infective to test and study the behavior of different hybrids against the attack of pathogens, in order to generate information that helps producers to make the best management decisions.

“One of the main strategies to deal with the MRCV is the choice of sowing date, to escape the November plantings where we usually have the population peaks of Delphacodes kuscheli (common name chicharrita), the vector of the virus, ”García said.

According to the engineer, another of the fundamental points “to determine how the population of the vector comes according to the year, is the monitoring”. In addition, he stressed the importance of “understand planting conditions, soil moisture and quality, and the different behaviors of the hybrids ”. The specialist recommended placing emphasis on the protection of the crop in the first stages of development and using seed therapies “that protect the material in addition to genetic improvement.”

In the last campaign, in the Río Cuarto department late corn plantings predominated due to lack of environmental conditions adequate early dates, for this reason, the engineer called to “do a good monitoring of the crops since if foliar fungicide applications were not made, the blight (very present in 20/21) will continue to advance in some materials and that it can cause the harvest to have to be brought forward to avoid the corn capsizing and even greater losses ”.

As Garcia said, the health profile of crops is being created year by year: “We can change it with the environments, with the production situation that we give to the crop, that is why it is necessary to monitor and make timely application decisions.”

The Genetic improvement has made it possible to expand the sowing windows corn. On the other hand, according to the engineer “there was also a climate change issue that made the dates that we escaped, such as January, now not so complicated.” For this reason, he considered it necessary and relevant to generate information for decision-making from the study of the behavior of hybrids in experimental fields with high disease pressure.

In addition, he anticipated that they are working on a requalification of the levels of loss of yield in relation to the degrees of infection since it could be observed that at similar severities than previous years, at present the yield losses are lower due to genetic improvement of the materials.