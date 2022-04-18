By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Corn futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) topped $8 a bushel, marking the highest price in nearly a decade on Monday, on concerns over poor weather for U.S. crops and by the war in Ukraine, which interrupted grain exports.

Soybeans and wheat also recorded advances, while soybean oil reached contract highs.

Traders fear that the cold weather will slow down crops this spring in the US and could reduce yields at harvest time in the fall.

Forecasts show “only brief windows open for planting in the Midwest” through the end of the month, said Rich Feltes, head of market insights at brokerage RJ O’Brien.

Planting has already started slowly, with 4% of the crop sown through April 17, below the five-year average of 6%, the US Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

“It looks like some corn will be planted before the end of April, but the war in Ukraine continues,” said Dennis Smith, a commodities broker at Archer Financial Services in Chicago.

US grain production is particularly important this year as the war in Ukraine has cast doubt on its crops and crippled agricultural exports from the Black Sea region, a major global supplier of corn and wheat.

Corn for July closed up 23.25 cents at $8.07 a bushel. The most active contract hit $8.10, the highest level since September 2012.

Red soft winter wheat for July closed up 24.25 cents at $11.2875 a bushel. The most active contract hit its highest since March 22.

July soybeans closed up 28 cents at $16.9325 a bushel.

Soybean oil closed up 1.20 cents at 78.09 cents a lb, after a new contract high of 78.50 cents, on signs of strong demand, according to analysts.

