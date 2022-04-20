Sinaloa.- Even in 7 thousand 334 pesos arrives the price of a ton of corn in the international market, this despite the fact that There was a drop this week in the costs of the Chicago Stock Exchangeaccording to information from the Confederation of Agricultural Associations of the State of Sinaloa (Caades).

Caades, in its report on market prices, attributed the increase in the cost of a ton of corn and wheat to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, since this is adding elements to world inflationary pressures, particularly in the prices of food, since both countries represent 25 percent of world exports of wheat and 14 percent of corn and also export 28 percent of the world’s fertilizers made from nitrogen and phosphorus, so in addition the scarcity will mean further escalations in production costs and impacts on crop yields.

In this scenario in the middle of the current week, July 2022 corn futures gained $4 to settle at $318.88which represents an estimated income to the producer of 7 thousand 334.73 pesos per ton of corn.

On the other hand, wheat futures to July 2022 lost 4.2 dollars to settle at 403.26 dollars, which represents an estimated income to the producer of 8,737.95 per ton of bread wheat.

During the first days of the week, technical sales and profit-taking generated losses in grain prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange, however, in the case of corn, it continues to be at the highest levels of recent 10 years and its price continues to be bullish due to the delay in planting corn and wheat in the United States, which is added to the most relevant factor that is the Russian-Ukrainian invasion.

Last Tuesday, July 2022 corn futures lost 2.9 dollars to settle at 314.85 dollars, which represented an estimated producer income of 7,202.98 per ton of corn, and July 2022 wheat futures lost 7.3 dollars to settle at 407.49 dollars. , which represented an estimated income to the producer of 8 thousand 759.81 per ton of wheat for bread.