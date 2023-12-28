Corn production in Mexico has fallen by 40% this year. The National Union of Agricultural Workers (UNTA) denounced this Wednesday that the drop is due to the serious drought that the country is suffering and the lack of support from the Government. The association has stated that almost 6 out of every 10 grains consumed in Mexico come from other countries, although data issued in October by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reduces this figure.

The UNTA has warned that the collapse in corn production has produced a food deficit in Mexico in 2023. The secretary general of the organization, Álvaro López, has directly pointed out the federal government for cutting the budget for aid and support to farmers . “The most serious factor is the absence of protection and programs that contribute to promoting production and productivity in a sector that is vital for the country's food generation,” he explained.

Farmers have valued imported corn at 40,000 million dollars (677,064 Mexican pesos) and have estimated 56% of the foreign grain consumed in the country. “It is very serious that having offered to work on achieving self-sufficiency and food sovereignty, today we are a more dependent country,” López denounced.

Álvaro López in a corn field ruined by the rains, in the State of Mexico, on December 20. Gladys Serrano

Mexico has increased corn imports in recent years. However, the UNTA figures do not match those released in October by the USDA. The US department calculated that of the 45 million tons of corn that were consumed in Mexico between September 2022 and the same month of this year, only 40% was from another country.

The production of the basic food of Mexican households, which accounts for almost 15% of all agricultural GDP, has also been affected by the severe drought that 70% of the territory has suffered. The price of fertilizers also influences, for which farmers pay more due to sanctions against Russia, the second largest producer on the planet after China. Added to all this is the extortion of farmers by organized crime.

Mexican farm workers look inward to be able to change the situation. “I hope that the next Government takes measures, restores programs or creates new ones that allow a punished and sacrificed sector like the countryside to recover in its production and economy,” stated the secretary general of the UNTA.

