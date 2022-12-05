Guadalajara, Jalisco.- In the first 10 months of the year, Mexico produced 14 million 53 thousand 404 tons of cornits lowest level for the same period so far in the six-year term, according to an analysis by Grupo Consultor de Mercados (GCMA).

Furthermore, this meant a annual drop in production of 6.3 percentas well as a drop of 10 percent compared to what was registered in the same period of 2018, adds the study carried out based on data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

This reduction occurs in the midst of the federal government’s decision to stop the entry of transgenic corn from 2024, grain that complements 40 percent of domestic consumption.

Along with the lower harvest, in the same period the planted area fell to a new minimum of 6 million 871 thousand 723 hectaresan annual drop of 6 percent and less than 6.5 percent compared to four years ago.

To boost the production of cereal, other basic grains and milk, from 2019 to 2022 the Government has allocated almost 86 billion pesos through its programs Guarantee Prices and Production for Well-being, focused on small-scale producers.

The consultant estimates that this year the apparent consumption of corn will be almost 46 million tons, an annual increase of 2.2 percent.

Juan Carlos Anaya, director of GCMA, explained that the lower production this year was due to the strong drought in Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas and the cancellation of support for commercial agriculture, as well as the increase in fertilizers.