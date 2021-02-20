Began the corn harvest in several areas and one of them is the south of Santa Fe where the best yields are expected, with averages of 95 tons per hectare. From there, Sergio Marinelli, a connoisseur of field technology and harvest contractor, points out some recommendations to take into account for minimize losses and maximize grain quality.

Limits: “Harvest losses in high-yield crops should not exceed 1% of the yield, to be of an acceptable level, and we are talking about total losses, that is, head losses plus tail losses,” said the expert.

The tenoning rollers: Of this 1%, three quarters are usually originated by the head and to reduce them it is important that the head does not work too lightly. “This means that the tenoning rollers do not rotate at excessive speed, because if so, the tenons will jump forward and it will be more likely that they will go to the ground than into the combine,” explains Marinelli.

Header adjustments are also important for the plants to enter the combine properly.

The roll cover plates: Continuing with the head, the expert points out that it is important to adjust the light between the roll cover plates that guide the plant towards the center of the rolls in order to achieve tenoning in that center. “Before, that light was regulated at only one end of the sheets, now in modern models, it is regulated at the ends, front and rear. This prevents the cutting of the plants and their entry into the combine. increasing the flow of material to be processed, the energy expenditure and the possibilities of greater harvest losses ”, he warned.

The rotor liner: To control the remaining quarter of the losses that originate in the combine, it is important to know if the rotor jacket is too tight. “This will be observed in the material that comes out through the machine tail, where they will be easily marked by the blows of the rotor wheels, a detail that is easily seen with the naked eye. It may also happen that the marlos come out split and ground by the glue, which will also be due to the deficit light of the shirt. All this hinders the casting during cleaning and generates losses through the glue. That is, grain that falls through the tail of the screens. To avoid this inconvenience it will be necessary to open the shirt a little, ”he recommended.

“Now, if the liner is too open and there is a lot of gap between the rotor and its liner, marlos will begin to come out of the tail of the machine with grains attached. In this case it is necessary to reduce the liner-rotor light ”, he advised.

The rotor: “On the other hand, it can happen that the rotor is past of turns, that is to say that it has an excessive speed in turns per minute, which is noticeable because it pulls the material towards the tail very quickly. And it can happen so quickly that not enough casting is produced, which will cause greater losses through the tail of the combine. In such a condition, the rotor speed will have to be reduced ”, explained Marinelli.

“And on the contrary, if the material passes very slowly through the combine, this indicates that the rotor works with poor speed, which is evidenced by the generation of jamming. That is to say, over load of material in the sleeve and in the screens. And then the harvest stops and the grain arrives dirty in the hopper. The recommendation is to increase the rotor speed ”, insisted the specialist.

For high yield crops, the yield shirt must be used.

Combining the correct rotor speed and liner opening achieves minimal losses in the combine tail.

High yield shirts: “We will surely be threshing yields, sometimes above 10,000 kg / ha, so I recommend equipping the combine with high-yield jackets –with more space between wires or bars that allow the material to come out faster to the screen-. These provide a greater casting in the rotor and therefore the screen works if stuck and therefore without losses ”, Marinelli highlighted.

Harvest speed: “Another factor that allows increasing the casting capacity is to lower the harvesting speed, which is one of the most effective tools to minimize glue losses,” said the expert. On the other hand, it is highly recommended to measure and evaluate these losses to keep them limited.

“While the high yield shirts They have been developed for corn, they are also giving good results in soybeans. And this is because, in most cases, we are working with very wide soy platforms, from 40 to 45 feet. This causes a lot of material to enter the combine per unit of time. And they are precisely machines with process capacities between 80 to 100 tons per hour of material. And since it is a matter of wearing them full to achieve their highest performance, it is recommended to equip them with high-yield shirts in order to avoid clogging ”, he advised.

Today’s technology also offers the possibility to follow the harvest online and detect errors in time.

Consult the manual: “In any case, it is essential to consult the manual of the machine, where every manufacturer includes basic regulations to apply as a starting point at the beginning of work. Then, starting from there, each operator will give the necessary fine adjustment ”, recalled Marinelli.

Control of each load: “As for harvesting technology that is beginning to be seen in the field, we can cite the online weighing systems in the harvesting equipment that transmit in real time data regarding the delivery of grain from the combine to the truck. These data can be observed on the screen of a smartphone, tablet or computer from any location, and among them the kilograms of each load, the date and time from beginning to end of each download, the truck that receives with its patent between others ”, details Marinelli.

“If we consider that a machine loads 30 trucks of corn per day between 10 in the morning and 12 at night, we can realize that this is a great help to control the harvest, which pays for itself”, he concluded the expert.