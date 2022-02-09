Sinaloa.- Speculators took profits by liquidating positions of corn futures, due to the fact that prices were at the highest level of the last 9 months. So the market is waiting for the report on world supply and demand for grains, which the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will publish this Wednesday to define the new trends.

The Confederation of Agricultural Associations of Sinaloa (Caades) announced that this scenario, at the end of the day of the Chicago Grain Exchange Corresponding to Tuesday, July 2022 corn futures fell 1.4 dollars to settle at 248.12 dollars, which represents an estimated producer income of $5,905.85 per ton of corn. While September corn futures gained 0.1 dollars to settle at 234.54 dollars.

On the other hand, wheat futures to July 2022 gained 2.4 dollars to settle at 285.50 dollars, which represents an estimated producer income of $6,450.39 per ton of bread wheat. While September wheat futures rose 1.9 dollars to settle at 285.77 dollars.