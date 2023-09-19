Soybean and wheat futures prices also fell.

Chicago Board of Trade corn prices for December delivery fell five cents and three-quarters of a cent to $4.70 and a half cent per bushel by 1702 GMT after falling to $4.69, the lowest level since December 2020.

“It’s simply a lack of demand for corn exports,” said Mark Soderberg, a senior agricultural market analyst at ADM Investor Services in Chicago. “I think that kind of selling is probably overdue.”

“We still lag behind Brazil in the global market. Domestically, demand for ethanol production is strong, but this is not enough to compensate for it,” he added.

It is noteworthy that ethanol is a colorless, flammable substance formed from the fermentation of sugar. It is used in alcoholic beverages and in the manufacture of perfumes and is used as fuel in mechanical engines. Ethanol is generally produced in high-temperature fermentation facilities that, in a chemical process, transform corn, sugar cane, or other plants. Other to liquid fuel.

After the close of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the US Department of Agriculture said that the US corn harvest was 9 percent complete. The Ministry of Agriculture classified 51 percent of the crop as good to excellent.

Corn prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have fallen by 30 percent this year.

Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell by more than two percent, affected by the presence of sufficient global supplies and strong export competition from Russia.

By 1705 GMT, the price of wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade for December delivery fell 14 cents and a quarter to reach $5.90 a bushel.

The price of soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade for November delivery fell 23 cents to $13.17 and a half cents per bushel.