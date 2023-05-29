In case anyone wonders why big buyers don’t arriveto take the 4 million tons of white corn from Sinaloa, which were left out of the marketing scheme implemented by SEGALMEX and the Government of the State of Sinaoa, the answer is the following From January to April 2023, our country imported 7 million tons of corn, which means an additional 18% compared to the same period last year, this represents a record in imports.

So we could close 2023 importing 19 million tons of corncompared to 17.2 million tons last year, which means reducing our food sovereignty from 60% to 58%in contrast to the 70% recommended by the FAO and move away from the goal of self-sufficiency in corn production of the National Development Plan 2019-2024.

But not only corn imports increasedwheat purchases also increased 7% and bean imports 9%.

And they will ask themselves, why did imports of basic grains increase?

For the simple reason that the borders are wide openexempting from the payment of the general import tax, that is, without paying tariffs and providing importing companies with a permit that exempts them from the procedures before SENASICA and COFEPRIS, putting the health and life of Mexicans at risk, and the status phytosanitary and animal health of our country.

It must be remembered that the President of the Republic published 3 Decreeswhose objective was to control the inflation of the basic food basket:

1) the Package Against Inflation and Famine (PACIC), in May 2022;

2) the Opening Agreement against Inflation and Famine (APECIC), in October 2022;

3) the Decree by which the payment of the import tariff is exempted, in January 2023.

It should be noted that inflation reached 8.7% in August 2022 and it currently stands at 6.0% in the first fortnight of May 2023. However, inflation in the most sensitive item for families, which is food and beverages, stands at 11.6%, almost double of overall inflation.

As observed , The facilities given by the Federal Government to food importers have reduced prices little or nothing for the benefit of citizens, but they have caused a record import of grainsfurther complicating the situation of states with commercial agriculture, such as Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California, Nayarit, Jalisco and Tamaulipas, among others.

As a result of the supply of its inventoriesbuyers are offering prices below $5,000 per ton for corn, while cage keepers in the field are paying around $5,500 per ton.

These factors such as grain imports and the impact of programs such as APECIC, added to the difficulties that eligible producers are having to access the 2 million tons and the uncertainty that prevails among producers who represent the other 4 million tons, should be analyzed by a Permanent Commission for the Evaluation and Monitoring of the Corn and Wheat Marketing Strategy and since it does not exist, I propose to the leaders and producers, request the installation of said commission to measure the success or failure of the strategy.

Therefore, I ask you dear reader: With the increase in imports, have you seen cheaper food in the supermarket?