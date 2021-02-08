Before planting, we already anticipate that 2021 could be the year of corn. After several campaigns of analyzing markets, the conclusion is that the most important thing is not to get the prices right, but to try to anticipate which way they will follow.

When many forecasters recommended not to plant corn, from this column we argued the opposite. Everything indicated that the cereal was going to rebound and that was what happened.

At the time of sowing, last September, it was trading at $ 163 per ton, with a future April 2021 at $ 150. Today the available is located at 206 dollars and the contract to harvest, at 208 dollars.

Considering normal yields, corn yields a better gross margin than soybeans. Another fact that favors it: the soybean-corn price ratio is 1.53 to 1, the most advantageous for cereal in the last decade.

The main reason for this situation is that the world faces a sharp increase in food consumption, which is translated into a greater and firmer demand for agricultural commodities.

The Chinese noticed it long before the rest of the market, when between August and September 2020 they began to buy massively any product that was grain-shaped. They already knew that their pig head stocks were increasing and the demand for feed grains would rise.

For this reason, they put more pressure on purchases, not only of corn, but also of sorghum, oats, barley and even drew on their stocks of rice and wheat not suitable for human consumption.

Another factor that contributed to the increased demand for corn was the damage caused by typhoons in the northern provinces of China, the main corn-producing area, which increased the cost of harvesting and generated lower yields. In addition, losses of eight million tons were reported, due to toxicity in the grains.

Likewise, no less data is that the agricultural attaché of the United States embassy in Beijing is considering a volume of corn imports from China of 22 million tons.

This figure contrasts with the 17.5 million tonnes that the USDA head office estimated last month. It is a difference that should be whitewashed in the next report of the US body, to be published this Tuesday.

But this does not end here: the Usda in Beijing has internal data that China could import up to 30 million tons during 2021, a figure that, if confirmed, would trigger a new rise in corn.