06/26/2023 – 11:09 am

São Paulo, 26th – The 2023 safrinha corn harvest (second crop, winter) reached 9.3% of the estimated area for the Center-South of Brazil, on Thursday, 22nd, compared to 4.7% a week before and 20.3% in the same period last year, according to a survey by AgRural. “Once again, the works continued to be concentrated in Mato Grosso, where the high humidity of the grains makes it difficult for the machines to advance. Other States have been harvesting in specific areas since last week, but the improvement in the rhythm still depends on the drop in humidity.”

In Mato Grosso, the week of firmer weather boosted the harvest and reports are of excellent yields, despite grain moisture still being higher than usual.

The other states in the Center-South have also started to harvest some specific areas, but the machines are advancing slowly because of the high humidity of the grains.

AgRural estimates total corn production in Brazil in the 2022/23 season (first, second and third crops combined) at a record 127.4 million tons. Off-season production, which will undergo further review at the end of June, is projected at 97.9 million tons.























