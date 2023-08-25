admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/25/2023 – 9:20 am

São Paulo, 25th – The corn harvest in Argentina reached 96.9% of the suitable area last week, an increase of 6.7 percentage points compared to the previous week, informed the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange. The national average productivity is at 5,050 kilograms per hectare, and the production estimate was maintained at 34 million tons.

The share of the corn crop in good or excellent condition increased from 14% to 15%. The exchange said the portion under normal conditions remained at 44%. The percentage in fair or poor condition fell from 42% to 41%.

According to the exchange, 23% of the wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the last week, compared to 20% in the previous week. The portion in normal condition increased from 65% to 62%, while the percentage in fair or poor condition remained at 15%.