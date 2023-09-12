Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 10:54

Brasília, 12 – The harvest of the second corn crop 2022/23 reached 93.1% of the estimated area in the country last Saturday, an increase of 3.9 percentage points in the week, reported the National Supply Company (Conab), in a survey weekly crop progress report. There is a delay compared to the previous season, when 98.5% of the crops were harvested.

Of the states that still harvest the cereal, Minas Gerais is ahead in field work, with 97% of the area harvested, while São Paulo is behind, with 73% of the area removed.

The wheat harvest for the 2023 harvest increased 6.2 percentage points compared to the previous week, to 17.9% of the area. In the equivalent period of 2022, Brazil had harvested 11.8% of the cereal.

Rio Grande do Sul, the largest national producer, has not yet started removing cereal from the field; while Paraná harvested 26% of the planted area.

The 2022/23 cotton harvest advanced 7.6 percentage points in the week, reaching 94.8% of the total area last Saturday – below the 99.1% recorded in the same period of the previous season.

The removal of fiber from the field is more advanced in Minas Gerais (97%) and slower in Bahia (85%).