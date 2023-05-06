Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The 14 thousand producers who have a planting permit of up to 10 hectares and who are about to threshin the period from May to August, they will have to go to the collection centers to issue certificates of depositwhich is the only condition that the federal government is requesting to pay for a ton of corn at $6,965, was summoned by the president of the Commission for Agricultural Affairs of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, Serapio Vargas Ramírez.

In the case of producers with up to 50 hectares, who have problems getting their crops received and threshing in May, they have to approach, because they are going to buy all the corn growers.

He clarified that this commercialization process It has some conditions to meet, such as that it does not exceed 50 hectares and does not exceed 600 tons for each one.

Few threshings have been recorded, but it is considered that with the two million tons of corn that will be removed from the private sector market, the supply will be lowered and the demand for the guaranteed price of 7 thousand pesos per ton is reached.

recommended to producers Approach the collection centers, which can issue certificates of deposit, which is the only condition that will be requested for the payment of the guarantee price.

In addition, producers must have a planting permit to issue invoices, which in case of presenting a problem, the doors of the Agricultural Affairs Commission will help to communicate with the collection centers.

“I make a fraternal call to all producers of up to ten hectares of corn to deliver to warehouses,” the invitation ratified.

Vargas Ramírez explained that of the 27,000 producers they would be talking about 14,000 with a planting permit, and the rest would enter the traditional market with commercialization in the private sector.