The situation that corn growers face today is unprecedented in historyit states

Rosario Ruiz Ibarra.

The corn producer from the La Constancia ejido, El Fuerte, pointed out that the situation that is being presented today with corn marketing It is unprecedented, since June 25 had never been reached without a single hectare having been liquidated in sinaloa.

He indicated that more than a month after the production was delivered to the wineries, there is already a lot of desperation, and with good reason, among the majority of the producers because they observe that the days continue to pass and they do not see when they are going to pay them for the delivered production. in the different collection centers.

It is a case that is unique in historybecause even almost the corn It has finished threshing and payments are not flowing and this keeps all the producers in Sinaloa on the brink of despair and economic collapse.