CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago Board of Trade corn futures closed up 0.94% on Friday after hitting their lowest price since August, ending a week of a lower U.S. government estimate. for US export demand, along with expectations that El Niño will boost US crops.

May corn futures ended up 5.75 cents at $6.1725 a bushel after touching $6.0675 during the session, the lowest since August.

Corn prices were further affected by news that an El Niño could form during the summer of 2023 and persist into autumn, bringing rain and boosting crop prospects.

Soybeans ended lower with traders liquidating positions before the weekend. The market continues to monitor the South American crops, as the drought in Argentina reduces the country’s production estimates.

May Soybean futures fell 3.75 cents to $15.07 a bushel.

Wheat rose 13.50 cents on short coverings to close at $6.7925 a bushel.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)