By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Chicago corn futures closed higher on Friday, posting a fourth straight week of gains after a week of brisk sales to China and demand for ethanol processing.

Soybeans closed lower, ending a string of gains since the end of March, with a record crop in Brazil easing concerns about losses caused by drought in Argentina.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 14 cents to $6.6625 a bushel, and ended the week higher for the fourth consecutive time.

“The ethanol processor is coming in after the May corn and is making a lot of money,” said Tom Fritz, a partner at the EFG Group in Chicago.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA, its acronym in English) also announced large export sales of corn to China for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Chicago wheat closed up 15.50 cents at $6.8250 a bushel and soybeans fell 50 cents at $15.0050 a bushel.

A Russian diplomat said on Friday the West still had time to remove “obstacles” preventing the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal before the May 18 deadline.

Continued Ukrainian shipments through the corridor, despite delays in inspections, and large Russian exports eased immediate concerns about the Black Sea wheat trade.

