“The first and most respectable of the arts is agriculture.” Jean-Jacques Rousseau

It’s Monday, May 15, teacher’s day and congratulations! here in ahome It’s also Farmer’s Daythere will be mass only, there is no celebration, the oven is not for buns.

Breakfast? I imagine the table set, scrambled eggs with shrimp, black coffee from the sack, wheat or corn flour tortillas freshly brought from the mill, or better “made”, as we say when at home the comal is lit and the dough is activated. If we were in Topo I would think of a plate of ranchero squid, some fried fish, a grouper machaca, desalted the market three times with boiled water, the tortillas?, wheat flour! –perfect pairing.

Wheat and corn are daily and the basis of our diet, there is no distinction in consumption, we all enter it with singular joy. Now what Farmers demand government support for their activity the least we can do is put ourselves in their shoes and be empathetic. That they do not entangle us with the story that they do not need support. just think what would Mexico be without farmers?. It is a matter of the greatest importance, those who govern look very bad, legislators who do not understand that they should pressure the Executive Power to resolve in favor of the countryside look very bad.

Much more money has been thrown into works and programs that do not work, they do not want to realize the risk in which they put the men and women of the countryside and an entire productive chain and the country itself. They don’t want to notice. Houston, Houston, we lost them! Mixed pride and ignorance are a danger to Mexico.

The man who governs in Sinaloa yesterday tweeted, you know that tweets are like elegant and everyone has, aha!, in it he said that he decreed the purchase of 500 thousand tons of corn by the State Governmentthe beneficiaries will be farmers who sow up to 50 ha, or produce up to 600 tons; the details will be known when the Secretariat of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Sinaloa establishes the bases. So far we are doing well, analyzing a cool head, the accounts do not come out. 500 thousand tons are not even 10% of what is produced. What will be the intention? By all accounts, split the movement, weaken it. The nation’s servers belong to Andrés Manuel and Morena (it’s not the same, but it’s the same).

How is Secretary Montes thinking of presenting the idea? I would like to interview you.

Let’s think. The government announces the purchase of 500,000 tons, what it will do with them, it will be a seller now, where will it keep it? If it sells, how will the money enter the state coffers? easier, it would be something like 3 thousand 500 million pesos, it really has that little stash or what will it stop doing, and it’s not just 3 thousand 500 million, add storage, services, etc.; Now, let’s say that you sold them at a lower price, how do you justify it? Talking with friends who plant and understand him, we conclude that this money that Governor Rocha claims to have, plus 1,200 million that Segalmex has for coverage and a support of 7 billion from the Federal Government (it is worth dreaming) a bag of 11 billion is gathered that would give even support to corn and wheat producers per ton. Because what they are doing with only 500 thousand tons from the State Government or the 1,300,000 tons of support from the federation is trying to divide. How ugly they are!

The Federal Government has passed, and the State Government does not know how to tell the man-president to put a bag on the issue. They have wasted so much money and they don’t know how to solve this. Wait for the new cycle, what window will they touch for financing if they destroyed a great institution such as the National Development Fund? a government called social destroying development banks. They don’t have a lot… Reason to be.

Postscript 1. There will be a meeting at the CNC peasant committee No. 5, let reason prevail, don’t divide the movement, don’t sell them little mirrors.

Postscript 2. Please! Let’s not live as if nothing happened.

We recommend you read: