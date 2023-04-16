AARFS, AC NEWSLETTER

According to the weekly report of the new area of ​​Markets of the AARFS, the monthly reports of the USDA remain neutral, without many differences with respect to the past report; corn and wheat down in their prices and soybeans up in international markets after the report on their prices. Emphasis on monitoring global geopolitical tension; Russia demands to remove sanctions before the UN or it will desist from the current export treaty, possible effects on the prices of grains and fertilizers.

On the national scene, Banco de México publishes its minutes, highlights that the end of the aggressive increases in the reference interest rates has arrived, but does not rule out minimal adjustments in the rates; improvements in the short term in the dissemination of information for future news, but they maintain the positions that restrict the economy with caution.

farmer friendr, we remind you that we continue to receive documentation for the corn reception program for the 2022-2023 agricultural cycle. Contact the marketing area by WhatsApp at 668-227-1612. Guarantee your space!

To all our partners and producers We extend the invitation to make your pre-registration in SEGALMEX. If you have already delivered the documentation for the commercialization of your crop, go to the commercialization area and carry out the procedure for your pre-registration with SEGALMEX. Check the requirements and more information at 6682 27 1612.

Great news of our Drone fumigation service, since our service is extended by now providing fumigation in Orchards. We carry out mappings with the RTK system and multispectral camera drone with 100% coverage precision. Request your service and test AARFS quality. Call 668 812 4396 for more information.

In AARFS AC We have UAN-32, produced in our liquid fertilizer factory located in UDES El Globo. In addition, we have at your disposal UREA of the highest quality with improved and very competitive prices for our members. Do it for your crop! Guaranteed Quality, AARFS Quality! Call 668-112-0807 for more information.

As of April 14, the North Sinaloa dam system reports a storage of 1,102 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 35.6% of its capacity; 1,351 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 40.8% capacity and 345 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 66.6% of its capacity. Adding a total of 2,798 million cubic meters.

the price of beans It was quoted at $28 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $36 pesos per kilo in CDMX. The fixed exchange rate for this week was quoted at 18.06 pesos per dollar.

