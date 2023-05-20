Throughout the week, the corn as of July 2023, it lost 12.5 dollars, while the wheat dropped $11, bringing both grains accumulate 2 weeks with lossesdue to multiple factors such as the extension of the agreement for the output of grains from the Black Sea, the rapid progress of sowing in the United States and the projection of a greater world supply of corn and wheat for the 2023-2024 cycle.

Samuel Sarmiento, economist, futures adviser to the Chicago Stock Exchangeagricultural policies and agribusiness, announced that in this scenario, this Friday, the corn futures as of July 2023 they lost 0.3 dollars to settle at 218.30 dollars, which means an estimated income to the producer of $4,942 per ton of corn (considering the BASE of 61 dollars proposed by Segalmex), while futures as of September 2023 fell 0.4 dollars to settle at $194.68.

On the other hand, the wheat futures As of July 2023, they lost 2.5 dollars to settle at 222.30 dollars, which means an estimated income to the producer of $4,517 per ton of durum wheat and $4,535 per ton of bread-making wheat (considering the BASES of 33 and 34 dollars proposed by Segalmex for Sinaloa).