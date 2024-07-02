Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 20:48

São Paulo, 02 – The productivity of the second corn crop in 2023/24 is expected to be 100.6 bags per hectare, 5.2% lower than in the 2022/23 season. The figures were released early this afternoon, at a closing press conference for the corn stage of the Harvest Rally, held by Agroconsult.

According to Agroconsult CEO André Pessôa, among the main producing states, Goiás was the only one with an increase in productivity in 2023/24, of 119.4 bags per hectare, an increase of 1.9% compared to 2022/23. On the other hand, Mato Grosso do Sul was one of the most affected, due to unfavorable weather conditions, with a reduction of 25.5% compared to 2022/23, and productivity of 72.6 bags per hectare. In Paraná, the loss of productivity was greater in the region closest to Mato Grosso do Sul, which resulted in a yield 6.7% lower compared to the previous season, of 91.4 bags per hectare. In Mato Grosso, the reduction in productivity was 1.6% compared to the last cycle, with 118.2 bags per hectare.

In 115 days of work, the Rally team, made up of 115 participants, covered 77,232 kilometers, having visited 395 producers and 1,853 crops.