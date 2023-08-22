Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 12:36

São Paulo, 22nd – The harvest of the second Brazilian corn crop 2022/23 reached 78.8% of the estimated area in the country on Saturday, an increase of 6.4 percentage points in the week, after updating by the National Supply Company (Conab), in a weekly harvest progress survey. There is a delay compared to the previous season, when 90.2% of crops were harvested. The State of Tocantins is the only one that has already completed the work, while Paraná removed only 34% of the cereal from the field.

According to the state-owned company, the harvest of the area planted with corn for the first 2022/23 crop (summer) has been completed. The works are in line in the annual comparison with the same period of the 2021/22 season, when all the cereal had already been removed from the field.

The 2023 wheat harvest advanced 1.1 percentage points from the previous week, to 4.7%. In the equivalent period of 2022, Brazil had harvested 3.9% of the cereal. There was no progress in Goiás (70%) compared to last week, the most advanced state.

In Minas Gerais, the percentage harvested rose from 35% to 22% in relation to the last week, in addition to also having advanced in Mato Grosso do Sul (from 12% to 23%) and in São Paulo (from 2% to 3% ). Paraná started the work, with 1% harvested.

The 2022/23 cotton harvest advanced 13 percentage points in the week, reaching 68.2% of the total area last Saturday – below the 88% registered in the same period of the previous season.

Fiber removal from the field is more advanced in Piauí (93%) and slower in Minas Gerais (67%).