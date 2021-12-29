Recently this newspaper wondered whether the cormorant at thrives. In my opinion, he thrives in any case excellently. In the IJhaven along the Veemkade in Amsterdam I saw a pike perch of at least 45 cm fighting to the death with a cormorant. It lay straight in his mouth – the wrong direction so far. Struggling, the combination disappeared underwater. Five seconds later, the cormorant emerged victorious with the zander now vertically in its mouth. He threw back his neck and swallowed his prey. It took my breath away, the bird clearly didn’t. The question now is: do pike-perch still thrive in the Netherlands?

