He left this world at the age of 25, carried away by an aggressive form of malignant tumor, Cormac Roth, English musician, son of the famous actor Tim Roth and stylist Nikki Butler. The news was announced today by family members completely shocked by the incident.

This is what they read in their farewell message:

It was an electric and wild concentrate of energy filled with light and good. Wild, but also a kind soul capable of bringing hope and happiness to those he has had inside. The pain comes in waves, between tears and laughter, as we think back to that handsome boy we had between us for 25 years and 10 months … we loved him and we will take him with us wherever we go

Probably few know the story of Cormac Roth, who artistically did not want to follow in his father’s footsteps, he preferred music, trying with his strength to emerge in a difficult and competitive context. At just 21, he published his first album titled Pythonin 2018, he was then co-author of the film’s soundtrack New Order by Michael Franco.

In 2020, Cormac, announced for the first time publicly diagnosed the bad disease that had struck him, namely a choriocarcinoma:

Life is short, it’s chaos, you never know when it’s going to be your turn. Be well and go to the doctor. Fuck the cancer

Two months after this message, he posted on his Instagram social profile what sounded just like goodbye, thanking all his supporters during his illness, adding that you can’t always decide for your own destiny and you can’t always choose your own. future. A life certainly too short for her to be carried away by this serious illness.