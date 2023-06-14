American writer Cormac McCarthy has died at the age of 89. His death was announced in a statement from his publisher, Penguin Random House, which did not give a specific cause. McCarthy explored the dark side of human nature in a dozen poignant and poetic novels. Some of his outstanding novels are The highway, No country for old men, The passenger either Stella Maris.

Born in 1933 in Rhode Island (United States), McCarthy had a somber vision of the human condition that he was in charge of transmitting in his works. It has been said of Cormac McCarthy that he is the best novelist his country has produced since William Faulkner. His work No country for old men It was brought to the screen by the Coen brothers. In it, Javier Bardem plays a role that won him the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Reserved, solitary, jealous of his privacy to the point of paroxysm, Cormac McCarthy is part of the circle of legendary weirdos who, by dint of scorning him, rain down everything the vast majority of his colleagues covet: money, fame, attention, the veneration of the public and the media. Like JD Salinger or Thomas Pynchon, Cormac McCarthy writes with his back turned to his readers, ignoring trends and commercial demands, faithful exclusively to his vocation.

Until shortly before his 60th birthday he was solemnly poor. He rode in a beat-up van, wrote in motel rooms, and none of his titles sold much more than a couple thousand copies, despite several masterpieces among them. In How to read and Why, Harold Bloom claims that blood meridian (1985) is the best American novel of the second half of the 20th century. Published a few years earlier, in 1979, suttree, work that contains autobiographical elements and that its author took 20 years to complete, is not far behind.

With the publication of All the beautiful horses (1992), the first volume of a trilogy on the border, the novelist’s life underwent an unexpected turn. Awards began to rain down on him, his books sold in the millions, and Hollywood began to court him. Prompted by his agent, he gave the first interview of his life. Uncomfortable with his celebrity, many of his followers felt betrayed, and it is true that although the literary merit of the trilogy is undeniable, as McCarthy’s work entered a brighter zone, it lost some of its force. The cities of the plain, The last volume of the trilogy was published in 1998.

Subsequently, McCarthy published two other works: No country for old men (2005) and Road (2006). With Road, In a narrative set in a post-apocalyptic future in which the United States appears as a country inhabited by survivors engaged in nefarious practices such as cannibalism, Cormac McCarthy won the Pulitzer Prize and an invitation to appear on Oprah Winfrey’s television show. McCarthy gladly accepted the invitation. Something seemed to change at the age of 75 in the attitude of the hitherto elusive writer. The night of the Oscars where he triumphed No country for old men He came with his eight-year-old son.

He was seen happy sharing the success of the Coen brothers and Javier Bardem. After all, the film that he had garnered the most success at the 80th edition of the awards was based on one of his works. And it was only the beginning. Road It was also made into a movie. Directed by John Hillcoat, it starred Viggo Mortensen, Charlize Theron and Robert Duvall.

It went 16 years without publishing. In that time, McCarthy — his longest fallow season since he started in 1965, with the guardian of the orchard, to publish—he insisted on writing a script, the counselor (2013), a Ridley Scott drug movie that fell far short of his literary achievements, and in an essay on the origin of language published in a scientific journal called Nautilus.

He returned in 2022 with his last two books, The passenger and Stella Maris, jointly published in Spanish by Random House. Sometimes macabre and excessive, but always accurate in portraying the dark side of the United States, with his death one of the last great novelists of his generation leaves.

