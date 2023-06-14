That the American writer Cormac McCarthy should die – say, on an ordinary Tuesday, at home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at the very respectable age of 89 – is not surprising. The universe, if you look at McCarthy’s relatively small, rich body of work, is built from destruction. This earthly life, all life, is a war of attrition with a mortality rate of one hundred percent. And yet. Recently, after a radio silence of sixteen years during which he had dilettantely engaged in deepening his scientific and philosophical knowledge, he had published two more new novels. Sharper, livelier and more productive you will not easily find them among the 89-year-olds. What then is this blind arbitrariness?

McCarthy, one of the world’s literary hermits, rarely gave interviews, never lectured or lectured, and did not flaunt his biography in his novels, a distance his unfashionable (read: timeless) work perhaps required. At a reunion of MacArthur Fellowship recipients, he hung out not with fellow writers, but with the scientists present.

We don’t have much knowledge about the man, we have to make do with some facts. In 1933, as Charles Joseph McCarthy Jr. born in Providence, Rhode Island. Nickname Cormac. Raised largely affluent in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a dropout who was mainly interested in his dozen hobbies, and who was only overcome by a thirst for reading when he was bored in the Air Force barracks in Alaska. Married and divorced three times, including to and from an English pop singer. Father of two. First novel: The Orchard Keeper, appeared in 1965, followed by eleven others, including his masterpieces Blood Meridian (1985), The Border Trilogy (1992-1998) and The Road (2006). Long time one writer’s writer, until he won the Pulitzer Prize with the latter title, a post-apocalyptic vision of a scorched, depopulated and cannibalized America. Which also helped: the filming of No Country for Old Men (2005). Since then he has been regularly mentioned as an outsider for the Nobel Prize.

McCarthy spent much of his writing life in abject poverty, much to the chagrin of several ex-wives. When news reached him in 1981 that he had been awarded a MacArthur, the “genius prize” endowed with a quarter of a million dollars, he was living in a motel in Knoxville, Tennessee, without any significant possessions. That city is one of many American locations that form the geography of his work – the curious cast of bar hangers that McCarthy met there, for example, inspired Suttree (1979), his most ‘autobiographical’ novel. In recent decades he has lived in the American Southwest, in the dry, stark and time-worn desert landscape that forms the backdrop of Blood Meridian and The Border Trilogy.

His breakthrough, The Road, the story of a father trying to keep his young son alive in post-apocalyptic America, read like a cloister, a prayer – exposing paternal grief with surgical precision. The love he instilled in readers there, and which prompted them to read his other work, was also tested. McCarthy’s worldview is fundamentally fatalistic and conservative—a conservatism that in many ways transcends political conservatism because of its existential dimension. There was a liturgical quality to his work that sometimes flirted with kitsch, there was a penchant for Christian symbolism, although McCarthy can be called Gnostic rather than Christian. If there is a God, he seems to say, it is a disinterested God. “There is no such thing as life without bloodshed,” McCarthy said The New York Times Magazine in one of the few interviews he has given. “The idea that the species can rise in any way, and that everyone can live in harmony, is an extremely dangerous idea. Those who suffer from this misconception are the first to sacrifice their souls, their freedom.”

Destructiveness and self-destruction can be found in almost all his novels, with the best and most gruesome example Blood Meridian, in which a teenager joins a gang that – out of sadism and nihilism – goes around scalping and slaughtering. Such ideas could arouse readers’ reluctance, but they also challenged. A core quality of literature: that you look at the world from a different angle, not to be put on a par, but to test and sharpen your own image.

But above all there is the language, the style. His virtually punctuated prose has an evocative power that evokes, in the words of critic Richard B. Woodward, “the horror and grandeur of the physical world,” language “with a Biblical weight capable of crushing the reader.” At the same time there is the merciless realism that betrays meticulous research. McCarthy never wrote about places he hadn’t visited, and was – as the child with dozens of hobbies betrayed – monomaniac in delving into anything and everything. Published last year The Passenger he writes about the work of salvage divers in such accurate detail that you suspect he went diving himself. The many years in which he talked to scientists at the Santa Fe Institute colored that novel and its companion Stella Maris, which appeared shortly after. Research helped him open up worlds.

In Blood Meridian McCarthy calls life “a magic trick of a traveling quack, a fever picture, a dreamworld populated with chimeras without parallel or precedent, a traveling circus, a traveling fairground show that, after many performances in many mudfields, comes to an unspeakable disastrous end.” McCarthy’s own life did not have that disastrous end. Stella Maris showed that he also tried new things at a late age: it is a novel that consists entirely of a dialogue between patient and practitioner, and that rests on a powerful female lead. For an author of a masculine oeuvre, one of the last exponents of a generation, that was a step forward.

McCarthy has not faded away, nor has he been taken from us by an act of violence. Except death is inherently violent, even the natural death that overtook him. In No Country for Old Men writes McCarthy that the past is all that matters. “Your life consists of the days it was made of. Nothing else.’ The dead only has a past, but the writer does have an afterlife. How long will McCarthy’s books stay in print? Being read?

