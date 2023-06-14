o American writer Cormac McCarthy, one of the great storytellers of American literature, died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at the age of 89. The announcement of his death was given by his American publisher. Born in Providence on July 20, 1933, he grew up in Tennessee, where he attended the University, dropping out twice. Entered the Air Force in 1953, he remained there for four years. He has also lived in El Paso, Texas and Tesuque, New Mexico.

McCarthy did not grant interviews and did not frequent literary and worldly circles (the 2007 exception of the television interview with Oprah Winfrey). Among his works are The Guardian of the Orchard, The Dark Outside, Suttre, Blood Meridian, Beyond the Border and City of the Plain. Wild Horses, you won the National Book Award. With La strada in 2007 you won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Several films have been made from McCarthy’s works: in 2000, Wild Horses was transposed into the film Wild Horses by Billy Bob Thornton.

In 2007 No Country for Old Men became the film of the same name signed by the Coen brothers. In 2009, the adaptation of The Road was made for the big screen. The film, titled The Road like the novel is directed by John Hillcoat, and stars Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. In 2023 Einaudi released The Passenger, one of his last two novels published in 2022 in the USA.