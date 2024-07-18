In the first few days of sales, the partnership with Diadora raises 10 times more than the club’s last launch

O Coritiba revealed on Thursday (17.Jul.2024) that it increased sales of the collection by 1000% with the Diadora in early July, compared to the start of the 2007 contract with the Italian brand. In the days following the launch, made on June 26, the club sold more than in the entire first quarter of 2023.

The number of items sold increased by 27%, with emphasis on game shirts, in which the main model registered more than 167% growth, and the alternative shirt, which jumped almost 200% compared to the club’s previous average.

“This initial cut shows that we are on the path to making this second Diadora cycle a great success in the club’s history. With the arrival of SAF, Coritiba has undergone a process of brand appreciation, which reflects in credibility with the market, increases the consumption of official products and helps the institution.”comments Henrique Aguiar, Coritiba’s business manager.

Shortly before the launch, Coritiba announced the repositioning of the club’s official brand. In addition to the new layout of the spaces, the stores were renamed Coxa Store, e-commerce It also gained a new format, with the implementation of a more modern platform for fans.

For the launch, the management invited fans and players who participated in the Série B title campaign, such as Keirrison and Pedro Ken.

On social media, Coritiba prepared an action using FOOH (Fake Out of Home) – a technique that consists of inserting advertisements made using computer graphics in real places – which presented giant versions of the club’s new uniforms spread across iconic tourist spots in Curitiba.

All the initial photos were taken by invited fans, who had first-hand access to the model and were able to have a new experience at Couto Pereira.

The posts about the launch reached more than 700 thousand users on Coritiba’s Instagram. On the Italian company’s account, with the arrival of the green and white accounts, Curitiba became the city with one of the largest concentrations of Diadora followers.

“Launching a product is not just about putting it at the point of sale. Social media has a high level of engagement power. In addition, we are the first club in the country to implement the FOOH initiative, as only Chelsea and Manchester City have done something similar.”adds Henrique.

Finally, the director emphasizes the importance of sales, but highlights the challenges of maintaining a close relationship with the fans and making the relationship between Coritiba and Diadora even more profitable.

“Fundraising is important, but we have to think beyond that, seek out innovations in the market, create collections with special products for fans and strengthen the relationship between customers and the brand. We have opportunities for future projects, always seeking to combine the opinion of fans with Diadora’s expertise.”completes the executive.