Free League Publishing announced the arrival date today on Kickstarter for his new sci-fi RPG, that is Coriolis: The Great Dark. This date is set for March 19.

This title invites players to immerse themselves in a world of exploration, mystery and intrigue at the edge of space. Players are invited to travel into the unknown aboard the mighty Greatshipsexplore ancient ruins, and immerse yourself in the intricate plots of the powerful guilds.

The game is inspired by 19th century polar expeditions, deep-sea diving and pulp archaeology, and offers a new interpretation of the science fiction role-playing game, focusing on mystery, a sense of wonder and breathtaking visuals.

All the supporters who will engage in contribution levels that include physical rewards in first 24 hoursthey will receive a bonus item which will be revealed soon.

Supporters and retailers interested in participating are invited to visit the pre-launch page on Kickstarter and sign up to receive a notification as soon as the campaign is active. If the funding is successful, all backers will receive the PDF version of the game months before the official release.

Coriolis: The Great Dark it is a completely standalone game, but it also represents the spiritual sequel to the multi-acclaimed game Coriolis – The Third Horizonthe first science fiction role-playing game published by Free League, which received the Judges Spotlight Award at the 2017 ENNIE Awards and was one of Free League's first international releases.

