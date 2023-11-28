Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/29/2023 – 0:06

Corinthians defeated Vasco 4-2, on Tuesday night (28) at the São Januário stadium, in an important step towards escaping the Brazilian Championship relegation zone. The match, which opened the 36th round of the national competition, was broadcast by National Radio.

With the away victory, Timão jumped to 11th place with 47 points. Cruzmaltino remains parked in 16th place with 42 points, just one more than Bahia, the first team within the relegation zone and which hosts São Paulo at Fonte Nova next Wednesday (29).

Vasco gave the impression that they would have no difficulty in winning at home, as after just three minutes they opened the scoring thanks to a header from full-back Puma Rodríguez. Corinthians did not lose heart and managed to equalize nine minutes later through striker Ángel Romero.

In the 24th minute Puma stood out again, but this time by crossing the ball perfectly to top scorer Vegetti, who hit a beautiful right volley to give Cruzmaltino the lead again. However, the Rio team retreated and allowed Timão to equalize the score again before the break, again with Romero heading in, but this time in the 44th minute.

In the final stage, Corinthians took the lead for the first time in the match, when Gabriel Moscardo took advantage of a leftover ball to hit hard from the edge of the area to beat goalkeeper Léo Jardim in the 15th minute. From then on, Vasco lost its way completely and allowed Timão to reach the fourth at 48 with Giovane.