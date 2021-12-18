Last Wednesday (15), Corinthians announced two new developments: the return of midfielder Paulinho and the partnership with company Tanusa.

The player, champion of Libertadores da América in 2012 for the club and passages for the Brazilian national team, will earn R$ 1 million per month on the Parque São Jorge team, without contemplating gloves for signing the contract or awards. What exceeds this amount will be paid by Grupo Tanusa, which is linked to agribusiness. The information isLance’s!

The details of the business with the company, such as the amount that will be invested in the club or the space the brand will occupy on the shirt, were not disclosed.

With this, the idol will be among the players with the highest salaries on the team, along with the reinforcements that arrived in 2021: midfielders Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian, in addition to striker Róger Guedes. The team will play the group stage of the next edition of Libertadores da América.

