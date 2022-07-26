Club made an agreement with Caixa to pay R$ 611 million; loan made it possible to build the stadium, which opened in 2014

Corinthians and Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Monday (25.Jul.2022) an agreement to refinance the club’s debt with the state bank for the construction of Neo Química Arena, in the east side of São Paulo. Because it is in the Itaquera neighborhood, it is also popularly called Itaquerão.

The Deliberative Council of Corinthians unanimously approved the agreement. The objective is to pay off a loan of R$ 400 million made by the club in 2013, almost 10 years ago. The current value of the debt is around R$ 611 million. It must be paid in installments until 2041.

From the signing of the agreement for the millionaire loan, in 2013, until the last stipulated year of the installment, in 2041, almost 3 decades will pass.

Caixa Federal confirmed the signing of the agreement, but did not give official details about the agreed amounts and deadlines. Said that “does not comment on specific aspects of legal proceedings or ongoing renegotiations”.

According to the website ge.comthe approved agreement expands the grace period for the payment, which was scheduled to start at the end of 2022. Now, Corinthians will only pay interest in 2023, with the payment of annual installments starting in 2025.

BRL 311 MILLION WITH THE CLUB

the pharmaceutical Hypera Pharma will be responsible for R$ 300 million of the total, with the commitments by the naming rights of the stadium. The São Paulo club will pay the remaining R$ 311 million. The installments will be diluted until 2041.

“With his signature, President Duilio Monteiro Alves continued the decision taken by the Deliberative Council of Corinthians at a meeting held on June 27, 2022”, the club said in a note. Here’s the intact (144MB).

On his Twitter profile, the Corinthians president thanked the former federal deputy Andrés Sanchez (PT-SP), who presided over the club on two occasions (2007-2011 and 2018-2020), for starting the renegotiation process in 2020.

WE SIGN! At the pace that negotiation has demanded since day 1. With pride, we take this step and I thank everyone involved. I share this victory with the pres. @andresanchez63 who started this process, the Board and everyone who cheered for our happy ending with Caixa. GO CORINTHIANS! https://t.co/BYtCjvI1jH — Duilio M. Alves (@duiliomalves) July 25, 2022

The stadium was opened in 2014. It hosted the opening game of the World Cup in Brazil.

At the time, the Brazilian team beat Croatia 3-1.

The construction of the arena was brokered by the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), Corinthians supporter. The PT member personally participated in the negotiations with the construction company Odebretch, responsible for building the stadium at an estimated cost of R$985 million.

In 2017, Marcelo Odebrecht, former president of the construction company from 2008 to 2015, declared in a plea bargain that the stadium would have been a “request” from Lula to his father, Emílio Odebrecht. He also said that he was not involved in the business.

BOX & FLAMENGO

In addition to the Neo Química Arena, Caixa is also involved in conversations to create its own stadium for Flamengo. according to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the federal government participates in dialogues with the president of state-owned Daniella Marques to build the arena for the carioca team on the land of the old Gasómetro, central part of Rio.

“Just now I talked to her [presidente da Caixa], ‘Dani, how is the negotiation of Caixa’s land going there, which is Rio’s gasometer for Flamengo, which wants to build its football stadium? We deal with this matter”said at the opening event of the Global Agribusiness Forum 2022 agribusiness forum in São Paulo.

The land claimed for the construction belongs to Caixa. The mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes (União Brasil), wants the state-owned company to cede the space “without charging for the constructive potential” to Flamingo.