A taboo marks the Majestic scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday (22) for the 7th round of the Brasileirão: Corinthians never lost to São Paulo inside the Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera. In 15 matches, Timão won ten and five ended in a draw.

Brazilian

⏰ 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Neo Química Arena

Cássio, who is on his way to becoming the goalkeeper who most defended the Parque São Jorge team, knows this rivalry well and helped to build this hegemony over the Morumbi club: “We didn’t lose in Itaquera against them. Let’s try to make a great game so this continues. They come with a strong desire to break the taboo. It’s always good to win a classic. In my opinion, Corinthians is going through a good moment, it has been evolving”.

São Paulo, on the other hand, is packed by the anticipated classification for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. However, despite the good moment, coach Rogério Ceni recognizes the difficulty of playing in Itaquera: “We know it’s always difficult to play there. There are more hostile places because of the pressure from the crowd, but there are no impossible victories”.