Corinthians guaranteed, in advance, qualification for the quarter-finals of the women’s Copa Libertadores after beating Always Ready (Bolivia) 6-0, on Monday night (9) at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, in Bogotá ( Colombia).

After this result, Brabas do Timão reached a total of six points, leading Group C. The Parque São Jorge team’s next match will be against Libertad Limpeño (Paraguay), starting at 5pm (Brasília time) on Thursday. fair (12).

Corinthians’ triumph had a highlight, striker Millene, who scored three goals, one of them with a beautiful shot that ended in the corner of the opponent’s goal. The elastic score was completed with goals from Fernandinha, Jaqueline and Tamires.

Girls advance

Another Brazilian team to qualify for the quarterfinals early is Internacional. Playing at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Cali, the Gurias Coloradas beat América de Cali 4-2.

The result left the team from Rio Grande do Sul at the top of Group D with six points, two ahead of second-placed Boca Juniors (Argentina), their opponent on Thursday (12). Internacional’s triumph this Monday was built on goals from Sol, Eskerdinha, Letícia Monteiro and Belén Aquino. Wendy Natis and Catalina Usme took it out on the Colombians.