Corinthians side Rafael Ramos was arrested in the act for racial slur against Edenilson, an Internacional player, on Saturday night (May 14, 2022). He was released after posting a R$10,000 bond. According to the Colorado athlete, the Corinthians fan called him “monkey” during the match between the clubs in Porto Alegre, valid for the Brazilian Championship.

In a note, Corinthians said that “repudiates and does not condone racism” and that Ramos “gave a different version of the incident in Beira-Rio”. According to the São Paulo club, the side is “sure that he has not uttered racial slur” and “insisted on explaining himself to Edenilson, in the changing room of Internacional”.

The football director of the club from São Paulo, Roberto de Andrade, said that Ramos would have said “man, fuck”, but that his accent –the player is Portuguese– could have confused Edenilson.

“As a result of the complaint made by the Colorado athlete, the law requires that the case be treated as flagrant, followed by detention.”, said the Corinthians. “The payment of bail does not imply admission of guilt, allowing the athlete to defend himself freely in the investigation.”

Edenilson, Rafael Ramos and the match’s referee, Bráulio da Silva Machado, testified at a police station in Porto Alegre. Deputy Carlo Butarelli, responsible for the case, said that the referee declared that he had not witnessed the episode.

According to the delegate, the Portuguese player maintained the version that there was a misinterpretation of what he said. Butarelli said the police will hear other statements and analyze footage from the game before concluding the investigation.

in your profile at twitterthe International said that “once again, an unfortunate case of racism is recorded” in Brazilian football. The club said it repudiates “any and all acts of prejudice” and who supports Edenilson.

Read the full notes from Corinthians and Internacional below.

PLAYERS

At the Instagram, Edenilson said he knew what he heard. “I looked for the athlete so that he would take over and apologize to me, after all, we all make mistakess,” he declared. “But he continued to say that I had misunderstood. I didn’t get it wrong.”

also by InstagramRamos declared that there was “little in our lives that we are absolutely sure”.

“I am not, have not been and never will be racist“, he said. “So, with that certainty, I went to explain myself to my professional colleague“, said. “That this case has served to raise this issue again.”

CLUBS

read the intact from the International’s note:

“Once again, an unfortunate case of racism is recorded in our football. This time, at our home, against an Inter player. In this Saturday’s match, for the Brasileirão, Edenilson reports having suffered racial abuse by Rafael Ramos, a Corinthians athlete.

“It is unacceptable that facts of this type still occur in 2022, there is no room for racism in our society. The People’s Club reiterates that it repudiates any act of prejudice and supports its athlete.”

read the intact from Corinthians’ note:

“Corinthians reaffirms that, consistent with its 111 years of history, it repudiates and does not condone racism.

“The athlete Rafael Ramos was heard by the club and gave a different version of the incident in Beira-Rio, during the match against Internacional for the Brasileirão 2022.

“Soon after, sure that he had not uttered a racial insult, he insisted on explaining himself to Edenilson, in the dressing room at Internacional.

“As a result of the complaint made by the Colorado athlete, the law requires that the case be treated as flagrant, followed by detention.

“The payment of bail does not imply admission of guilt, allowing the athlete to defend himself in freedom in the investigation.

“Club and athlete will continue to collaborate with the authorities, certain that everything will be clarified as soon as possible.

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista”