Corinthians will have the opportunity next Sunday (18) to seek their third title in the Brazilian Super Cup in women's football. This is because last Thursday (15) Brabas do Timão beat Ferroviária 2-0 at their arena in Itaquera with goals from Mariza and Gabi Zanotti.

Now Corinthians will have the opportunity to expand its hegemony in the competition, after winning the two previous editions of the Brazilian Women's Football Super Cup: in 2022 they won with a 1-0 victory over Grêmio and a year later they beat Flamengo by 4 to 1 to lift the cup.

Brabas do Timão will face Cruzeiro in the big decision, who beat Avaí/Kindermann 3-0 last Wednesday (14). The grand final will be played from 10:30 am (Brasília time) next Sunday (18) in Itaquera.



