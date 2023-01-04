Corinthians had a good start to the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior by thrashing Zumbi-AL 4-0, on Tuesday night (3) at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, in its debut in the 2023 edition of the competition. This victory leaves Timão at the top of Group 12.

Related news:

The Parque São Jorge team had no difficulties and won thanks to goals from Matheus Araújo, Pedro and Ryan, as well as an own goal.

Already the current champion of Copinha, the most traditional tournament of the base of Brazilian football, Palmeiras overcame Juazeirense-BA by 2-0 at Estádio Anísio Haddad, in São José do Rio Preto-SP. The result left Verdão in the lead of Group 3 of the competition with three points.

Now Palmeiras, which had the goals of Pedro Lima and Ruan Ribeiro to triumph this Tuesday, measures forces with America-SP next Friday (6), from 19:30 (Brasília time).

Other results:

Mirassol 3 x 1 Union ABC-MS

Catanduva 3 x 2 America-RN

Ferroviária-SP 2 x 1 Fast Clube-AM

Chapecoense 2 x 1 Inter Minas MG

Avai 1 x 3 Ceilândia-DF