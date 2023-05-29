Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

05/28/2023 – 6:40 pm

Share



After eight games without winning, Corinthians won 2-0 against Fluminense, in São Paulo, with two goals from shirt number 10 Roger Guedes. With this Sunday’s (28th) triumph, the first under the command of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Timão leaves the relegation zone and climbs to 14th place in the Serie A table of the Brazilian Championship, with eight points. Already the Tricolor carioca, with 13, fell to eighth place. The match played at Arena Corinthians, valid for the eighth round of the Brasileirão, was broadcast live on National Radio.

Project Timon ☑️ great result of @corinthians before the Faithful! pic.twitter.com/KGrWdsAz45 — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) May 28, 2023

Related news:

Tricolor from Rio dominated the match in the first half. He exchanged passes with ease and had real chances to open the scoring, but stopped in front of goalkeeper Cássio, in an inspired afternoon. In the 20th minute, Ganso took a corner kick to Nino, inside the area, who dodged it with his head straight into Cássio’s hands. Four minutes later, Lima invaded the area and crossed to Samuel for a bomb, but Timão’s goalkeeper punched the ball out. At 33 minutes, another incredible defense by Cássio: after André’s placed shot, the goalkeeper palmed the ball.

In the second half Timão entered the field determined to change the history of the game. At five minutes, Maycon kicked right into the right corner of goalkeeper Fábio, who avoided the goal by palming it out. From so much pressure, Timão opened the scoring in the 13th minute, after starting from left-back Matheus Bidu until he crossed to Yuri Alberto, inside the penalty area. The center forward arranged for Roger Guedes to dodge the header and put Corinthians in front of the marker. The goal was confirmed after VAR review. The team from São Paulo had the chance to expand in the 23rd minute, with Bidu, who shot straight from outside the area, but goalkeeper Fábio saved it.

In the final minutes, Tricolor struggled to equalize. John Kennedy got rid of Bidu’s marking and shot hard, but Cássio was attentive and defended. Four minutes later, Kennedy came face to face with Cássio, but he tried to shoot with a left hand and missed. Amidst the tricolor pressure, Roger Guedes enshrined the Corinthian victory in extra time. The number 10 took advantage of Renato Augusto’s first-rate cross and deflected his head into the goal.

#INTxBAH | 2-0 | 2Q | 54′ – VEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENCE THE PEOPLE’S CLUB! With goals from Johnny and Wanderson, Inter overcomes Bahia by 2 to 0 and adds three important points in Beira-Rio! , ! #JuntosSomosInter https://t.co/nuW2tV5j5C pic.twitter.com/oblEWD5ZXy — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) May 28, 2023

Inter scores 2-0 in Bahia and leaves Z4

Sunday (28) was also a day of celebration at the Beira-Rio stadium, home of Internacional, which interrupted a sequence of four games without a win. Colorado defeated Bahia 2-0 with goals from midfielder Johnny and striker Wanderson. With today’s three points, Inter led by coach Mano Menezes totaled 10 points and exchanged the Z4 for the 12th in the Brasileirão table.























