Corinthians is determined to incorporate a renowned signing and will not skimp on spending for it. This week is supposed to be of interest to the Timao in Edinson Cavani, who ends his contract next June with Manchester United and would have received a succulent offer that would economically surpass other that the 34-year-old Uruguayan player would have received.

His agent, André Cury, has already stated that His departure to Brazil would also depend on the level of European teams that submit an offer for him: “He’s a guy who has a farm in Uruguay and he likes to be close to home, so in that sense there may be some possibility. Now, obviously, if he has an offer from Barcelona, ​​he won’t come to Brazil. If you don’t have anything from Barcelona or a club that plays in the Champions League, then I think there is a possibility that the deal will take place, yes. “

Corinthians finished fifth at the Brasileirao and did not pass the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana The last company and looking, with Sylvinho facing the season from the beginning after taking the bench in May, a first-rate striker. It is because of that, In the absence of the response of a Cavani who is in no hurry to see that he is not short of girlfriends, Timao is also probing Luis Suárez as reported UOL.

The also Uruguayan forward He will turn 35 in January and his contract with Atlético de Madrid ends in June, with which it seems very difficult for him to renew your bonding after losing weight on the team. What’s more, It does not seem that it will have many offers from top European teams and Corinthians could be a more than economically acceptable destination to return to South America.