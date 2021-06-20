The best campaign in the first phase of Serie A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship belongs to Corinthians. This Saturday (19), Alvinegras thrashed Minas Brasília by 5-0 at Parque São Jorge, in São Paulo, for the 14th and penultimate round.

Show of the Mistresses!! Incredible match of them #BrasileirãoFemininoNeoenergia : Marco Galvão/Corinthians Agency pic.twitter.com/CtF2b5VweI — Brasileirão Feminine Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) June 20, 2021

Timão was 37 points and has no way to be reached by Palmeiras, second placed with 31 points and that still goes to the field in the round. Minas remains with 11 points, in 11th position, and has not yet guaranteed its permanence in the first division. Brasilienses, however, depend only on themselves to ensure another year in the elite.

Striker Gabi Nunes led the show with three goals. Three minutes into the first stage, she took advantage of striker Gabi Portilho’s cross on the right and opened the header. Five minutes later, Yasmin winged a corner from the right, defender Pardal turned on the first post, goalkeeper Karen let it slip and shirt 11 did not forgive. At 23, defender Giovana Campiolo threw Vic Albuquerque on the back of the defense. On Karen’s exit, the attacker rolled to the left for Gabi Nunes to complete the hat trick.

They were the first to stamp a place for the knockout and today they have confirmed: they are the first placed in general. With 3 goals from @Gabinunes11_, one of @vicalbuquerq and one of @gaabiportilho, Timão beat Minas Brasília 5-0 at Fazendinha FINAL I Corinthians 5 x 0 Minas B. pic.twitter.com/snAbt0uXUI — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) June 20, 2021

Before the break, at 47, the lateral Katiuscia crossed on the right and midfielder Gabi Zanotti couldn’t finish, but the ball was left for Vic Albuquerque to risk from the edge of the area and swing the former club’s net, making Timon’s fourth. In the final stage, Corinthians continued to press, stopping on Karen’s defenses until the 36th minute, when Vic launched Gabi Portilho in the area. The attacker saw the goalkeeper leave the goal and covered it, closing the score with a great goal.

The duels of the 15th and final round of the first phase will take place this Thursday (24th), at 3 pm (GMT). Corinthians is going to Caçador (SC) to face Avaí/Kindermann, in the re-edition of the final of the last Brazilian Championship, at the Carlos Alberto Costa Neves stadium. Minas Brasília decides to remain in the first division against Palmeiras at Abadião, in Ceilândia (DF).

