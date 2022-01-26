Even with maximum strength, Corinthians drew goalless with Ferroviária on Tuesday night (25) at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. With the result, Timão leads Group A with just 1 point. The Araraquara team is at the top of Group B.

Despite the final result, Corinthians fans had a good impression of the team, which had the re-debut of midfielder Paulinho, who almost left his mark. Who also appeared very well was Renato Augusto, who dominated the actions in midfield.

Corinthians returns to the field for the competition next Sunday (30), when they face Santo André. The day before, the Railway receives the Água Santa.

