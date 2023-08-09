corinthians suffered this Tuesday to prevent a reaction with goals from Newell’s Old Boys and with the 0-0 draw they made the 2-1 advantage obtained eight days ago prevail and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, where they will face the best of the series between Estudiantes and Goiás.

Soccer at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in the city of Rosario was stained by the outbreaks of violence generated in the stands by bullying from both teams.

Newell’s kept control of the ball during the first half and generated several scoring chances, but ran into a wall in the goal defended by Cássio, one of the figures of the match.

Corinthians opted for a conservative script and the possibility of surprising on the counterattack.

The break had to be extended at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in the city of Rosario due to clashes between fans of Leprosy and Corinthians.

The Police appeared in minutes, flooding part of the grandstand with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Despite the fact that the players of both teams appeared on the field to try to calm the situation, the referee preferred to delay the start of the second half until the fans’ spirits subsided.

During the second half, those led by Gabriel Heinze kept up the pressure, but were guilty of a lack of precision in the final stitch.

0. Newell’s Old Boys: holes; Méndez, Velázquez, Ortiz, Glavinovich (m.77, Deaf), Martino (m.84, Pérez Tica); Gomez (m.84, Portillo), Sforza, Ferreira; Recalde (m.84, Reasco) and Balzi (m.60, Aguirre).



Coach: Gabriel Heinze.

0. Corinthians: Cassio; B, Mendez, Caetano, Gill, Matheus Bidu (m.60, Romeu); Rouen (m.67, Victor de Paula), Vera, Maycon; Adson (m.77, Lemos), Yuri Alberto (m.77, Felipe Augusto) and Wesley Gassova (m.60 Villamayor).



Coach: Vanderlei Luxemburgo da Silva.

Referee: Andrés Rojas, from Ecuador, admonished Iván Gómez, Ian Glavinovich, Cristian Ferreira, Fagner Lemos and Ramiro Sordo.

Incidents: Second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana played at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in the city of Rosario, province of Santa Fe.

