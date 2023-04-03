Corinthians maintained the isolated leadership of the Brazilian Women’s Serie A1 after a goalless draw with Real Brasília, this Sunday afternoon (2) at the Ciro Machado Stadium in Espírito Santo, in the Federal District. With the tie away from home, Brabas do Timão reached 16 points, isolating themselves at the top of the standings. The team from Brasilia occupies the 13th position with four points.

The first draw of the round! The goal did not come out between Real Brasilia and Corinthians… pic.twitter.com/C5dvafpvwg — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 2, 2023

The second position in the classification is occupied by Ferroviária, which defeated Bahia by 3-0 at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, to reach 15 points, the same score as Flamengo (third place), which beat Athletico-PR by 1-0 last Friday (31).

Write down three more points for @guerreirasgrena! Camila, Luana and Laryh scored the goals! pic.twitter.com/Wgpq27Lbt5 — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 2, 2023

The goals of the Guerreiras Grenás were scored by defender Camila, with a header, by Laryh, in a penalty kick, and by Luana. The setback left Bahia in 11th place with seven points.

The 6th round of the competition was also marked by the triumph of Atlético-MG over Cruzeiro by 3-2. With the victory, built with goals from Dayana Rodríguez, Ludmila and Ingrid Guerra, the Avengers reached 7th place with nine points. The Cabulosas, who discounted with Marília and Carol Baiana, are in 10th place with eight points.