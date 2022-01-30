Playing away from home, Corinthians won this Sunday (30) the first victory in the Paulista Championship, beating Santo André, 1-0, in a match for the second round of the first phase of the Paulista Championship. The triumph left Alvinegro in first place in Group A, with four points. Novorizontino, from Group B, has not yet scored in Paulistão.

GO CORINTHIANS! Fábio Santos scored from the penalty spot and secured Timão’s first victory at Paulistão Sicredi.#FootballPaulista #Paulistao22

Renato Pizzutto/Ag.Paulistão pic.twitter.com/0DEecOBqaA — Paulistao (@Paulistao) January 30, 2022

The duel started without strong emotions at the Bruno José Daniel Municipal Stadium, in Santo André. But little by little, Timão began to dominate the match. Raul Gustavo almost opened the scoring, with a header, in the 20th minute, after a corner kick. Then, on the 23rd minute, Fagner crossed from the right to Gustavo Mesquita, but the ball hit the leg and then the arm of defender Carlão. Corinthians players asked for a penalty, but judge Matheus Delgado Candançan did not score. But the VAR intervened and after analyzing the images, Candançan actually awarded the penalty. Fábio Santos took charge and opened the scoring for the visitors. And Timão almost extended it in the 31st minute, in a first-time shot by Gustavo Mantuan that goalkeeper Jefferson Paulino saved.

In the second half, Santo André came back with everything to get the tie. The home team took advantage of the delay in the Corinthians marking to seek more attack. In the 16th minute, Lucas Tocantins had the chance to even the score, taking advantage of a cross from the right to head, but the ball went wide. Santo André continued to insist, but made a lot of mistakes in the submissions.

In the 36th minute, the game had to be stopped due to the use of flags by the Timão crowd, and the referee restarted the confrontation three minutes later. In additions. Timão almost extended it with a shot from outside the area by forward Róger Guedes, but goalkeeper Jefferson Paulino was attentive and made a beautiful save. But, despite the efforts of the hosts, the duel ended in 1-0 for the visitors.

Like the captain, R. Ceni, Jandrei debuted defending a penalty during the first 9️⃣0️⃣ minutes on the field with the tricolor jersey. Last goalkeepers who saved a penalty in the debut, during regular time: Rogério Ceni, 1993

Fabian, 2007#VamosSãoPaulo pic.twitter.com/KuPmdPmHOa — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) January 30, 2022

Also this Sunday (30), São Paulo didn’t go 0-0 with Ituano, even playing in Morumbi. The visitors had the chance to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, with Gerson Magrão, in a penalty kick, but goalkeeper Jandrei saved Tricolor. In São Paulo’s debut, last Thursday (27), the team led by coach Rogério Ceni was surpassed by Guarani, 2-1, at the opponent’s home. Ituano, in the first round, beat Novorizontino 2-0, playing in Itu.

